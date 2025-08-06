English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

It looks like production on the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime series could be underway as early as now

Kadokawa has registered a domain name in Japan that pretty much confirms it's on its way.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Although confirmed for some time now, some video game adaptations to anime have yet to make the leap from project to paper (or celluloid, if you know what I mean). One of them is the Ghost of Tsushima series, and another is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, although the latter might be closer than we think.

We say that because a ResetEra user named vestan has drawn attention to a web domain registered in Japan by Kadokawa (the company that owns not only anime studios, but FromSoftware itself) has registered a website called sekiro-anime.jp, leaving little doubt as to its possible function.

While that doesn't mean we're getting an announcement any time soon, the fact that such a project already has a website booked does indicate that work is progressing favourably, and perhaps it's a possible announcement to see at The Game Awards.

Do you expect to see a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime series soon?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Related texts

0
Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceScore

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"The sheer presence and power of these warriors make Sekiro's sense of play feel unique even within the confines of FromSoftware's past works."



Loading next content