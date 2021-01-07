It looks like Oscar Isaac is going to play Marvel's Moon Knight

You're watching Advertisements

The casting of Moon Knight for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ show has seemingly been confirmed, with Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Dune) taking the mantle of the superhero. Revealed in an Instagram post by the show's cinematographer Gregory Middleton, he states that he is "a part of introducing a new character to the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] #MoonKnight."

Middleton then further goes on to say; "Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like @officialoscarrisaac," which pretty much confirms that Isaac will be taking the role of the character for the show.

No other information regarding Moon Knight has been revealed, and considering the delays to the next phase of the MCU due to the pandemic, when we will finally get to see Moon Knight hitting Disney+ remains unknown. It is interesting to see Isaac taking the role however, especially since he has already portrayed a Marvel character previously, in Apocalypse from 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

What do you think about this seemingly confirmed casting choice?