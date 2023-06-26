It looks like not every Starfield edition is getting a physical release

HQ

A little less than a month ago, we learned that the long-awaited sequel to Alan Wake would only be released digitally and thus completely skip being printed on a physical disk. Now there are also hints that the same thing will happen for what in the eyes of many is the absolute hottest game of the year, namely Starfield.

In a now deleted Tweet from Bethesda's customer service they mention how all versions of the game, regardless of platform, will be delivered with a digital code - only. Whether this is a mistake on their part or not is unclear as the message has been deleted.

For example, we already know that the game's Constellation Edition collector's edition will come with a digital Xbox Play Anywhere code rather than a disk. Whatever the truth is, below you can see an image of the conversation between the user and Bethesda's customer service before it disappeared from the internet.

UPDATE: As later clarified by Bethesda Español on Twitter, it depends on the edition. The tweet reads: "Hello partners! It depends on the edition. For example, the standard has a disc, while the Constellation Edition has a code engraved on a collector's item."

