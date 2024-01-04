Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Robocop: Rogue City

It looks like New Game+ is coming to Robocop: Rogue City

The developers say to stay tuned for more information.

HQ

If you've been playing Robocop: Rogue City ever since it made its debut at the tail end of 2023 and have been looking for ways to expand your time with the game, we have some good news. Developer Teyon has announced that it has heard the community outcry and is currently exploring how to bring a New Game+ mode to the title.

There is no specific information in relation to how this mode will be offered or when it will arrive as of yet, but we are told to "stay tuned for more information on this topic in the weeks to come."

If you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Robocop: Rogue City right here.

Will you be returning to Detroit to dish out some more justice when New Game+ mode arrives?

Robocop: Rogue City

