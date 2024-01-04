It looks like New Game+ is coming to Robocop: Rogue City

HQ

If you've been playing Robocop: Rogue City ever since it made its debut at the tail end of 2023 and have been looking for ways to expand your time with the game, we have some good news. Developer Teyon has announced that it has heard the community outcry and is currently exploring how to bring a New Game+ mode to the title.

There is no specific information in relation to how this mode will be offered or when it will arrive as of yet, but we are told to "stay tuned for more information on this topic in the weeks to come."

Will you be returning to Detroit to dish out some more justice when New Game+ mode arrives?