It looks like Naughty Dog dropped a The Office reference into The Last of Us: Part I

Fans have found what seems to be a reference to The Office (the US version) in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part I. This comes in the form of a building in the Pittsburgh level that features a layout that can only be described as a nod to Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch.

It isn't a direct 1:1 replica we should say, as there are clearly some creative liberties taken, but any fan of the TV series will clearly notice Pam's curved reception desk, Michael's Office adjacent to the conference room, and Jim and Dwight's batch of desks (even if only Dwight's desk remains here - it is an apocalyptic world of course). There is also the corridor to the office's entrance, with a sofa placed in the conveniently same position.

It should be known that not everything is where it should be, as the accounting block has clearly not been reflected accurately here.

Take a look at the video showing this off in the embedded post below and let us know if you think this is a reference to the beloved sitcom.

https://twitter.com/NaughtyNDC/status/1569065105739882498