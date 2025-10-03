It looks like Mortal Kombat 1 might be heading to Game Pass

HQ

The Xbox Game Pass titles for October have not yet been announced, but we may already know about one of the new additions that is on the horizon. As several Xbox players have noticed, there is now a Game Pass Ultimate banner in the dashboard, where Mortal Kombat 1 is clearly listed - the only thing is that it is not included in the subscription and has not been announced either.

It seems unlikely that we have a case of 'graphic designer gone rogue' (although the human factor is something we can never rule out), and games in the series have been included before. We therefore predict that it is only a matter of time before it appears and delights starving fans of fighting games.