It looks like more Saw could be on the way

Recently, it seemed like Lionsgate had decided to press pause on the future of the Saw franchise by scrapping any plans for Saw XI. This led many to wonder what was next for the horror series, and if a recent LinkedIn change is anything to go by, something significant could be on the immediate horizon.

We saw this because the fearsome Billy the Puppet has taken to LinkedIn of all places to update his employment status. He is regarded as "#employed" on the platform, extending his tenure at the production company as a so-called "life coach".

This is by no means a confirmation of another Saw project, but it definitely seems to suggest that something is in the works, else you would have to assume that Lionsgate wouldn't go to the effort of updating a social platform as such.

Would you like to see Billy the Puppet in another Saw project?