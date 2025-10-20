It looks like Lana Del Rey is behind the theme for 007 First Light

HQ

While it puts us in control of Bond having to earn his rank and reputation amongst Britain's finest spies, 007 First Light is a James Bond experience. That means it needs a theme, and it appears we might just have found out who is behind it.

According to the Lana Del Rey fan subreddit, the artist has registered a new song titled First Light with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Of course, it could just be a coincidence that Lana Del Rey has a song coming out with the same name as the game, but if we peel back the curtain a little further, we'll find the artist and Bond have a certain history.

Lana Del Rey wrote a song for Spectre which wasn't chosen to be the theme for the film. She eventually released the song, titled 24, later on, revealing that Sam Smith's Writing on the Wall was chosen instead.

This points more towards Lana Del Rey's First Light having something to do with the game, but again as nothing has officially been confirmed, it's possible this is all just one big coincidence. Del Rey does have an album releasing soon, after all.