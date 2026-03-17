It looks like it has been a rough few years for Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three's first posters

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We've still got just under nine months to wait until Dune: Part Three releases in cinemas (meaning if you want to have a Dune baby, your time is running short). The third part of Denis Villeneuve's trilogy is coming this December, and last night the first posters were revealed for the movie, showing off its cast ahead of the "epic conclusion."

We got to see old favourites from Dune's past, like Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, as well as new faces such as Robert Pattinson, Isaach de Bankolé, and Anya Taylor-Joy (yes she was in the last film but only for a shot).

Chalamet looks to be wearing heavy make-up around his eyes, showing a more weathered look for Paul Atreides. Dune: Messiah, which the third film is based on, takes place twelve years after the first story, so we can expect to see an aged, more mature version of Muad'Dib as he deals with the tribulations and threats that come with being Emperor. The first teaser for the film will release today, at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, live on TikTok.