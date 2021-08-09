It looks like Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles finally

Despite Insurgency: Sandstorm launching on PC back in 2018, we're yet to get a console version of the shooter. It was supposed to arrive on Xbox and PlayStation several times beforehand, before being delayed a few times, but it looks like this could actually be the one.

Revealed by games publisher Maximum Games on its Twitter account, the post states "Insurgency Sandstorm is coming to PS4 and Xbox!", and links to a store listing that gives a date of September 29, 2021.

The bizarre part is that there has been no mention of this release anywhere (even by Focus Home or New World Interactive) besides this listing and in the Twitter post. The trailer that accompanied the post even simply gave the date of 2021, begging the question as to whether the September 29 launch date is real.

Either way, you can take a look at the store listing here to make up your own thoughts on the matter.