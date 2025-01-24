English
Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It looks like BioWare is already done with Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It seems as though the game's final update has already arrived.

While it's not at all uncommon for developers to move on from single-player games pretty quickly after their debut, what is more unusual is for a developer to come to that conclusion after just a few months. This seems to be what is happening with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as a new update has arrived with some peculiar wording that suggests that BioWare is finished with the game and has no intention to update it any further.

In the patch notes for Update 5, BioWare states: "Hey everyone. Thank you all for playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard; we were so happy with the game's stability at launch and hope you have enjoyed our Quality of Life patches since then. With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur. Dareth shiral!"

The last bit of Elvish is said to translate to "safe journey" or "farewell" according to Eurogamer, further suggesting that this is the end of the road for the title.

This also all comes as the game has failed to meet sales expectations for EA and even in part led to the company's stock seeing a massive drop lately. It really does now seem like all of BioWare's eggs are in the upcoming Mass Effect's basket.

As per what this update addresses, you can see the full slate of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes below:

Quality of Life Changes:


  • Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.

Bug Fixes:


  • Fixed an issue where Rook could only flirt with Lucanis in a specific conversation.

  • Fixed an issue with the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly or stopping Rook with an invisible wall in the Crossroads.

  • Fixed a blocking issue with a puzzle in the Converged City area of the Crossroads.

  • Fixed an issue with the "Imperium's Resolve" armor causing negative damage instead of the intended zero fire, cold, necrotic, and electric damage.

  • Fixed excessive clipping on Taash's "Rivain's Legacy" armor.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented some Rooks from changing the runes on their lyrium dagger.

  • Fixed an issue with the Medium Armor Mastery skill for Warriors.

  • Fixed a spot on Rivain's beach where Rook could get stuck in a cycle of drowning, never to be pulled out of the water by their companions.

  • Fixed a typo on a note Rook can find in Dock Town.

  • Fixed an issue that caused photo mode screenshots to be noticeably worse quality when HDR was turned to "On."

  • Fixed an issue that was causing the photo mode screenshot location to still be shown on screen.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the fireflies in the opening area of the Crossroads to flicker at an alarming rate on specific settings.

  • Fixed a lighting issue in one of the conversations with the whole team in the Lighthouse.

  • Fixed an issue in the Mirror of Transformation that blocked players from zooming in and out with the mouse scroll wheel.

  • Fixed an issue where the Objective Marker Visibility was not updated when the exploration preset was changed with the other options in the Exploration sub-category.

  • Some adjustments to the game credits.

