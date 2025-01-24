It looks like BioWare is already done with Dragon Age: The Veilguard

HQ

While it's not at all uncommon for developers to move on from single-player games pretty quickly after their debut, what is more unusual is for a developer to come to that conclusion after just a few months. This seems to be what is happening with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as a new update has arrived with some peculiar wording that suggests that BioWare is finished with the game and has no intention to update it any further.

In the patch notes for Update 5, BioWare states: "Hey everyone. Thank you all for playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard; we were so happy with the game's stability at launch and hope you have enjoyed our Quality of Life patches since then. With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur. Dareth shiral!"

The last bit of Elvish is said to translate to "safe journey" or "farewell" according to Eurogamer, further suggesting that this is the end of the road for the title.

This also all comes as the game has failed to meet sales expectations for EA and even in part led to the company's stock seeing a massive drop lately. It really does now seem like all of BioWare's eggs are in the upcoming Mass Effect's basket.

As per what this update addresses, you can see the full slate of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes below:

Quality of Life Changes:



Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.



Bug Fixes: