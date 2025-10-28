It looks like Baldur's Gate III is about to become a Play Anywhere title

HQ

A unique feature for Microsoft is the Play Anywhere service, which allows you to purchase a game and enjoy it on both PC and Xbox consoles, freely switching between them. You could start your adventure on an Xbox Series X, play for a while at work on your PC, and then continue on your old Xbox One at your vacation home over the weekend. Save files and everything else are included, as are achievements and other features. Or why not play your Xbox games on ROG Xbox Ally?

Now it seems that a highly acclaimed adventure is about to become a Play Anywhere title, namely Baldur's Gate III. Resetera's hive mind has once again unearthed something, and notes that Microsoft is currently marketing Baldur's Gate III as a Play Anywhere title, even though the feature has not been announced.

Tonight at 19:00 CET, it's time for the ID@Xbox Showcase (which we've previously reported on), and it seems likely that we'll find out more in connection with this. Perhaps more Play Anywhere titles are about to be announced?

One might suspect that this is a feature Microsoft will push harder if the rumours about their upcoming hybrid Xbox are true, which is said to have both a console and PC mode. With Play Anywhere, such a console could play older titles better than ever by utilising the PC versions.