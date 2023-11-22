It looks like Among Us is getting a big indie crossover

HQ

It seems like InnerSloth is soon set to bring a massive indie game crossover to Among Us. As per a teaser shared on X, the developer states: "wow indie games are so cool. it'd be even cooler if they did stuff together one day. haha. imagine. ha." And this is all on top of posting an accompanying image that includes silhouettes of many of the most popular indie titles over the past few years.

As you can see in the image below, it seems as though Untitled Goose Game, Celeste, and A Hat in Time, are among the teased titles.

There is no firm word on when we'll hear more about the collaboration or when it will debut, but perhaps we can look toward The Game Awards for an announcement, as there has been Among Us news during Geoff Keighley presented shows in the past.