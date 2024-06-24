It looks like a PlayStation version of Palworld is on its way

HQ

It's not very often that PlayStation fans are the ones left out of a trending experience, but that was definitely the case when Palworld stormed onto the scene at the start of the year. The online monster-catching experience debuted as an Early Access game and quickly skyrocketed to become one of the biggest Steam games of all-time, while topping many Xbox player charts too.

But it seems like PlayStation fans will finally be able to join in on the fun soon, as developer Pocketpair's community manager is now teasing what seems to be a PS version of the title. On X, Bucky has posted about coloured hearts and adding a blue one to a black, green, and white trio. This of course has led the community into an uproar about a PS version being in the works.

This is not a confirmation of the version of course, but it does seem like a very clear reference that a PlayStation version of the game is on its way to some degree. The question is now whether or not a red heart will ever be added to that collection too...