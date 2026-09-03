It looks like a new Lollipop Chainsaw game is going to be shown at Tokyo Game Show

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We're only just recovering from all the reveals and news from Gamescom, but another major show is on the horizon, with Tokyo Game Show 2026 taking place later this month. We already know that one cult classic franchise is making its way back to our screens, as it appears a new Lollipop Chainsaw game is going to be revealed at the show.

This was shown off over on Twitter/X, from the official account for the Lollipop Chainsaw New Project. We've known that Dragami Games has been working on an additional Lollipop Chainsaw project since last year, and there's an anime in production, too. It looks like now the developer is finally ready to show off a little more of Juliet's next adventure.

Following celebrations for Juliet's birthday yesterday, we got a reveal of some new art which shows Juliet in a characteristically short skirt and a letterman's jacket. Zombie hands are reaching up all around her, but it looks like she's got a shiny new chainsaw ready to rip them to pieces.

The post on social media makes specific mention of Dragami Games coming to Tokyo Game Show. The developer was there last year, showing off Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP on Nintendo Switch 2, but this year it looks like it'll be offering something completely fresh.