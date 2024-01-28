It looks Leo will be making a return

HQ

Netflix and Adam Sandler are two peas in a pod. The actor and streaming platform have worked together on a whole slate of projects, including critical successes like Uncut Gems, daft comedy outings like Hubie Halloween, upcoming sci-fi dramas like Spaceman, and even family animations like Leo.

Talking about the latter, The Wrap has now reported that Netflix is already in discussions about making a sequel to Leo, with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos adding that "the animation team is firing on all cylinders."

This isn't a firm greenlight just yet, but it does seem that the film performed well enough that it has managed to pique the interest of the Netflix executives who are now hungry for more of Sandler's animated geriatric lizard.

Would you like to see a Leo sequel?