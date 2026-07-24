It is official: Jurgen Klopp, Germany head coach until 2030

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It is official: the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed on Friday that Jurgen Klopp is the new head coach of the German national team, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, who was fired after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the knockout stages in World Cup.

Klopp has been hired to lead the Nationalmannschaf until July 2030 (including World Cup 2030). Before that they have two Nations League editions and most importantly, the UEFA Euro 2028, a competition Germany hasn't won since 1996, reaching their last final in 2008.

Germany, France, and Italy try again with new coaches

After many coaches fell during World Cup, new pieces are starting to be placed: France is set to announce Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday, and Italy is looking for a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who left the team in April after failing to qualify to World Cup.

With the next international break in September-October, with teams playing up to four Nations League group stage matches, they can't delay the process too much: Pep Guardiola was considered for Italy, but it doesn't seem the deal will go through...