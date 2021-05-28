Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

It is now possible to play Days Gone on an Xbox

The unthinkable is becoming... thinkable.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Streamed gaming seems to be growing fast with more and better opportunities. Thanks to this, previously unthinkable solutions are now actually available, like playing previously PlayStation exclusive titles on an Xbox.

The Senior Editor of The Verge, Tom Warren, just showed a prime example of this on Twitter, running Days Gone on an Xbox Series X using the new Edge browser that is currently available for those who has joined the Xbox Insiders program. The game is streamed via Steam, and it certainly looks strange to see the Xbox overlay menus in a PlayStation game. While the frame rate won't make anyone happy, it still really works.

We assume there will be plenty of more solutions like this in the future. Nothing prevents Nintendo and Sony from adding modern browsers to their consoles, which would make it possible to play stuff like Amazon Luna, Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass on a Switch or PlayStation 5 as well.

With more and more games being launched as multiformat and multiplayer mostly being cross-play (but not all, we're looking at you Sony), the walls between different consoles is really being torn down. Fast.

It is now possible to play Days Gone on an Xbox
Image from Tom Warren.


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy