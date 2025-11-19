It is now possible to gift games on Epic Games Store

HQ

When the Epic Games Store launched almost seven years ago, it was very bare-bones and lacked several features that are taken for granted today. Since then, the service has slowly but surely expanded into what is now a serious competitor to Steam - one that also offers better compensation to game developers and publishers than Valve's alternative.

But it's not quite there yet. Now, however, a much-requested feature has been added - and fittingly so, just in time for Christmas. It's the ability to gift digital games to other users. Epic writes:

"Gifting is live on the Epic Games Store. Players can now purchase and send games directly to friends on their Epic friends list, making it easier to celebrate special occasions, share favorite titles, or just surprise a friend with a new game.

When you purchase a gift using Epic's payment system, you'll earn Epic Rewards on your purchase. Recipients can also use their Epic Rewards balance to redeem gifts, giving players more ways to earn and spend rewards across the Epic Games Store."

As we all know, Black Friday is coming up soon, followed by Christmas, so take the opportunity to try out the feature. Sharing is caring, as the saying goes.