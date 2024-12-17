It is now also possible to turn off PSSR in Alan Wake 2

HQ

There are a number of games where Sony's PSSR AI upscaling technology has proven not to be what you'd hope for. In the worst examples, games on Sony's £700 PlayStation 5 Pro have actually looked worse than on the regular PlayStation 5.

These include Dragons Dogma 2, Silent Hill 2 and now Alan Wake 2, which has problems with PSSR. The technology is new and there is definitely room for improvement. In Silent Hill 2, PSSR was completely removed in favor of Unreal Engine 5's own TSR, which solved the visual issues, and now Remedy Entertainment is giving PlayStation 5 Pro players the option to turn off PSSR with the new update. Massive has done the same in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which also had issues.

The Alan Wake 2 update also offers a new Balanced Mode for 120 Hz monitors, with the resolution from Performance Mode combined with the Quality Mode setting, while aiming for 40fps, which is suitable for a 120 Hz monitor with VRR.

We hope that Sony gets a handle on PSSR, because it's the PlayStation 5 Pro's strongest card, which is starting to crumble a little.