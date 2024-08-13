It Ends With Us knocks Deadpool off the top spot at the cinema

HQ

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a huge success since its cinema premiere and has had a firm grip on the top spot at the box office in a lot of regions around the world. But now Ryan Reynolds has been beaten by none other than his wife Blake Lively when her new film It Ends with Us takes over the top spot on the UK and Ireland box office chart. The film, which opened in cinemas on 7 August, has grossed more than $80 million worldwide, which is impressive considering its $25 million budget.

In other words, great success for the married couple in their respective films, with Blake also making a guest appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.