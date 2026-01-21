It Ends With Us drama continues: Taylor Swift said to have called Justin Baldoni a "bitch"

Last year was somewhat overshadowed by the It Ends With Us drama. The long and short of the situation was that actress Blake Lively, who starred in the rom-com, made claims about the director/actor of the project, Justin Baldoni, which soon spiralled into an intense legal event as one party argued they were being wrongly attacked by a PR media machine, while the other argued that they had faced harassment.

Ultimately, it never really went anywhere, as Lively found herself under the legal spotlight following damning messages and information coming out, pressure that included being the subject of a $250 million lawsuit, which was then thrown out and dismissed. Lively then fought back by suing Baldoni and his publicist for harassment and retaliation, with this suit yet to be dismissed and actually heading to trial in May, with a hearing motion planned for January 22.

With this in mind, now Variety has obtained court documents that revolve around this drama, with the information revealing that pop star and Lively's close confidant, Taylor Swift, took aim at Baldoni too.

In the documents, messages are featured that come from Swift and see her calling the director a "bitch" and a "clown". The former term is used in a message that expresses:

"I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

The latter was in reference to Lively calling Baldoni the "doofus director of my movie", to which Swift replied that he was a "clown" that "thinks he's a writer now."

We'll likely see more from this developing situation later in the week, after the hearing motion has taken place.