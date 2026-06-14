It doesn't look like we'll ever get a third Crank film

Jason Statham is still one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, as the famous star continues to appear in action flick after action flick. Already in 2026 we have been treated to Shelter and this August will offer up Mutiny too, all before The Beekeeper and Jason Statham Stole My Bike debut in 2027.

While Statham clearly has plenty left in the tank, we shouldn't expect to see the star reprising one of his most famous roles, namely the character of Chev Chelios in the Crank series. There were some loose rumours that a third Crank film was being explored, but these didn't go very far, and now we've had an update from actress Amy Smart, who appeared in the films as the character of Eve.

Speaking at the Indiana Comic Convention (as reported by Collider), Smart was asked about a potential third Crank film, to which she replied with the following.

"I remember hearing that too, and then it kind of died. I didn't hear anything more."

This all but seems to confirm that Crank is dead in the water and the films that we have received are now the only ones we're ever going to get, at least with Statham in the leading role, as you never know with Hollywood and its desire to bring older IP back as a reboot/remake.

What's your favourite Crank moment?