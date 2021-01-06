It doesn't look like the original Roach will make it through The Witcher season 2

You're watching Advertisements

We have some bad news unfortunately. All the signs seem to point towards Roach meeting an untimely end during The Witcher season 2. Of course, in The Witcher lore, Roach is simply a name for Geralt's horse, meaning a new Roach will soon take its place, but the original horse, Zeusz is finally heading home after 291 days of work, meaning a new era is upon us.

Zeusz's trainer Bernadette Werner who is part of the Juhasz team, recently put out a post over Instagram detailing the plans for the pair, whilst simultaneously sharing what their schedule had been up until this point. Werner said that working with Zeusz included 291 of work without a day off and 3 months in lockdown in total isolation with only 3 horses, 2 dogs and 4 geese for company.

As Werner and Zeusz are now finally heading home, we can assume a new Roach is on its way to the set of The Witcher 3, which is still filming in London after a relocation due to the pandemic.

Netflix

Thanks, RedanianIntelligence.