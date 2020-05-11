It could be "years" until we hear more on The Elder Scrolls VI

If, like us, you're a The Elder Scrolls fan, then you may already be looking forward to hearing details regarding The Elder Scrolls VI. The game was officially unveiled during E3 2018, and right there, Bethesda said that Starfield, its next big project, would be coming first. But two years have passed, and players are still looking forward to more details. One of them, via Twitter , questioned Bethesda's Pete Hines about whether this year would be the one where we get more details on The Elder Scrolls VI.

His answer: "It's after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you're coming at me for details [on The Elder Scrolls VI] now and not years from now, I'm failing to properly manage your expectations."

In other words, it might be a few years till we get new details on the game. As for Starfield, little is also known, aside from it being a space RPG that has been in development for almost five years, since the launch of Fallout 4.

