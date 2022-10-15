It cost Sony $3.5 million to put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus for a single month

HQ

It's not very often that we get a peak behind the financial curtain of gaming subscription services, as Microsoft, Sony, and so on, are usually very secretive about this information. But this is an exception, as a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has given a glimpse into what it took to get Ark: Survival Evolved on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

As noted in the report filed by Snail Games USA (developer Studio Wildcard's parent company), it was said that for Sony to offer up the game as a free title back in March, it cost the technology company $3.5 million, whereas Microsoft only had to pay $2.5 million to keep it on Game Pass for six months.

To add to this, the filing also revealed that it only cost Microsoft $2.3 million to ensure that Ark II would be part of the Xbox Game Pass offering for three years following its launch next year.

