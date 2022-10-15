Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

ARK: Survival Evolved

It cost Sony $3.5 million to put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus for a single month

And Microsoft $2.5 million to get the game on Game Pass for six months.

It's not very often that we get a peak behind the financial curtain of gaming subscription services, as Microsoft, Sony, and so on, are usually very secretive about this information. But this is an exception, as a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has given a glimpse into what it took to get Ark: Survival Evolved on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

As noted in the report filed by Snail Games USA (developer Studio Wildcard's parent company), it was said that for Sony to offer up the game as a free title back in March, it cost the technology company $3.5 million, whereas Microsoft only had to pay $2.5 million to keep it on Game Pass for six months.

To add to this, the filing also revealed that it only cost Microsoft $2.3 million to ensure that Ark II would be part of the Xbox Game Pass offering for three years following its launch next year.

Have you played Ark: Survival Evolved on either PS Plus or Game Pass?

ARK: Survival Evolved

