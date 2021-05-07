Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Call of the Sea

It appears that Call of the Sea might be heading to Nintendo Switch

The former Xbox exclusive game is coming to PlayStation platforms later this month.

It appears that former Xbox exclusive Call of the Sea is set to arrive on even more platforms. Last month it was revealed that the adventure game would be coming to PlayStation consoles in May and now the game has been rated for Switch in Taiwan.

Call of the Sea, if you are unaware, is set in the 1930s and it sees you venture out across a gorgeous tropical island to search for your missing husband.

We reviewed the game when it initially launched last December and we described it as being "colourful, playful and detailed." You can check out our review here.

Call of the Sea

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

