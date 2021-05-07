It appears that Call of the Sea might be heading to Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

It appears that former Xbox exclusive Call of the Sea is set to arrive on even more platforms. Last month it was revealed that the adventure game would be coming to PlayStation consoles in May and now the game has been rated for Switch in Taiwan.

Call of the Sea, if you are unaware, is set in the 1930s and it sees you venture out across a gorgeous tropical island to search for your missing husband.

We reviewed the game when it initially launched last December and we described it as being "colourful, playful and detailed." You can check out our review here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.