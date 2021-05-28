It appears Sonic Team's new game could be called Sonic Rangers

You're watching Advertisements

The very first Sonic Central closed yesterday with a brief teaser for a brand new Sonic game coming in 2022. Besides the list of platforms its arriving on, little details were revealed about the game, but it now appears that its name could have been accidentally let out of the bag.

Eurogamer has reported that it received a press release from SEGA that refers to the game as Sonic Rangers. The press release read: "Announcing new console experiences, Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Sonic Rangers, further details on Netflix's Sonic Prime, mobile news, musical events and much more!"

It was later clarified to Eurogamer that this was an error and it was an older version of the press release that was sent. Still, we can't help but wonder whether this name was accidentally let out of the bag ahead of time. I guess all we can do is wait and found out when more details are revealed.