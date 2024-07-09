It appears our fears were true: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II hasn't sold great

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was supposed to be one of Xbox's biggest releases this year. After plenty of teasers and years of waiting, lots of us were stoked to see what was next in store for Senua.

However, it seems like even after a decent opening on Metacritic, the game just failed to sell well. Sales data in the US from Circana (thanks, Insider Gaming) and in Europe from Gamesindustry.biz do not paint a pretty picture.

In the US, the game achieved 37th place for overall game sales, coming in 21st place on Xbox. In Europe, it didn't manage to break into the top 100 games in May, with the only new game not being in the top 10 being Homeworld 3.

On Twitch as well, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II kicked off to a strong start, but days after launch viewership numbers fell by 90%, likely due to the game's length.