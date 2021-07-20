English
Dying Light

It appears Dying Light: Platinum Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch

It will reportedly feature gyro aiming and touchscreen controls.

It appears that the recently released Dying Light: Platinum Edition could be making its way soon over to the Nintendo Switch. This is all according to ppe.pl, who recently shared a pretty convincing looking teaser image for the game that includes its box art on the console.

Along with all previous DLC released for Dying Light, the Switch version of the Platinum Edition is also said to contain gyro aiming and touchscreen controls. The image below also details that the physical edition will include a map of the slums and the old town, a survival guide, and stickers.

Of course, though, this should all be taken with a grain of salt as we are yet to receive an announcement from Techland. The developer does, however, plan to host another Dying 2 Know showcase soon covering Dying Light news, so it's possible this is where the Switch port will be revealed.

Dying Light
ppe.pl

