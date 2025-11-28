It all comes down to this... The Strangers: Chapter 3 arrives in cinemas in February

It's actually become a bit of a trend to see horror films arriving at the start of the calendar year, likely to ensure that the movies are available and ready in digital and streaming form for when the spooky season rolls around months later. To this end, while we already know to expect Send Help, Scream 7, and The Bride up to early March, and now another horror flick is joining this collection.

Lionsgate has revealed that the third and final chapter of The Strangers will be arriving in cinemas on February 6, 2026. Following the naming convention of past instalments, this will simply be known as The Strangers: Chapter 3, and as for what it will be offering up, the teaser trailer shows that leading star Madelaine Petsch will once again be dealing with violent masked individuals and doing whatever it takes to survive.

With the premiere coming up, check out the teaser trailer for the film below, with the expectation that the full trailer will arrive in the coming weeks or perhaps early in the New Year.