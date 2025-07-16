It all comes down to this: Check out the first trailer for Stranger Things' final season

HQ

It has taken a long, long time to reach this point, but Stranger Things will be coming to an end this winter. The hit series on Netflix concludes from November, when the first part arrives and is followed a few weeks later with its next batch of episodes, before a true grand finale on New Year's Eve. It's an exciting period to be a fan of the series that has proven time-and-time again to be one of the streamer's biggest and most popular.

As we told you yesterday, Netflix has just shared the official first trailer for Stranger Things' fifth season, and in it we get to see the gang from Hawkins facing their most daunting task yet, and even dealing with what seems to be the returning Vecna. Needless to say, the crew are in for a big challenge in this last round of episodes.

Check out the trailer below, as well as its synopsis, and the firm release dates for the various batches of episodes.

Release dates:



Volume 1 - November 26



Volume 2 - December 25



Volume 3 - December 31



Synopsis: "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."