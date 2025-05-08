English
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu's X account blocked amid ongoing detention

The account restriction comes as prosecutors investigate posts calling for public dissent.

The latest news on Turkey. We now know that access to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's X account has been blocked in Turkey following a court order linked to a post prosecutors claim may incite crime.

Imamoglu, a key rival to President Erdogan, has been in pre-trial detention since March on contested corruption charges. The block will remain in place until his detention ends, while legal objections are now being filed, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - March 19, 2024: Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu rally ahead of polls before the local elections that will be on 31st of March // Shutterstock

