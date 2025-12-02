ISS under fire: What role did the Denmark-based giant play in Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades

HQ

The smoldering remains of Wang Fuk Court are a stark reminder of the city's deadliest residential fire in seven decades, which has claimed at least 156 lives. Amid the grief and shock, attention has turned to a Danish multinational.

ISS EastPoint, the Hong Kong branch of Denmark-based facilities management giant ISS, played a central role in the HK$330 million (US$42.4 million) renovation of the estate. Tasked with overseeing fire safety tenders and acting as the interface between residents and contractors, the company is now under intense scrutiny (for what it knew... and when).

ISS was aware of defects

Minutes from Wang Fuk Court's owners' corporation show that ISS, alongside the estate's management and contractors, was aware of defects in the fire safety system as early as May 2025 (via South China Morning Post). Despite this, the company had not publicly addressed its involvement until it issued a brief statement expressing condolences, stopping short of detailing its administrative role in the estate or the renovation.

"ISS EastPoint provided administrative support for the incorporated owners of Wang Fuk Court," the company said, "but was not involved in appointing the contractor for major renovation work or overseeing renovations on a day-to-day basis." The statement confirmed the company is cooperating with a judge-led inquiry into the fire, though authorities have not named ISS as a target.

The revelation has shaken investors

The revelation has shaken investors: As per Reuters, shares of ISS fell 10% following the announcement, marking the company's worst trading day since August 2023. ISS employs 350,000 people worldwide and is considered a major player in property management across Europe and Asia.

Other entities involved in the renovation included main contractor Prestige Construction and Engineering Co Ltd, project consultant Will Power Architects Co Ltd, the estate owners' corporation, and several subcontractors. While initial public outrage focused on the contractor, ISS's administrative role in fire safety has now become a focal point of controversy.

