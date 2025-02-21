Israeli military: Body returned from Gaza is not Shiri Bibas

HQ

The Israeli military has raised concerns over a body returned from Gaza, stating that it was not that of Shiri Bibas, who was kidnapped by Hamas along with her two children in October 2023.

Forensic testing revealed that the other bodies returned belonged to her children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as peace activist Oded Lifschitz. However, the fourth body, initially thought to be Shiri's, was not identified as hers or any other hostage.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal, suggesting in a post on X that Hamas put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin. Hamas responded by stating the remains might have been mixed up after an airstrike.

While the investigation continues, Israel insists that Shiri Bibas, whether alive or not, must be returned. The ongoing exchange of bodies and hostages remains a central point in the fragile ceasefire agreement. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.