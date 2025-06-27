HQ

Straight out of a Game of Thrones episode, Israel launched a surprise military operation on June 13, 2025, and we now know it was codenamed "Red Wedding." This strike targeted Iran's senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in a synchronized assault.

Within minutes, over 30 high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, were confirmed dead.

Simultaneously, nine of Iran's leading nuclear scientists were eliminated in their homes, crippling the nation's nuclear ambitions. The operation was the culmination of years of planning, involving intelligence gathering, covert operations, and strategic deception.

Netanyahu orchestrated a series of misleading diplomatic gestures, including a fabricated rift with the United States, to lull Iran into a false sense of security. This deception allowed Israeli forces to strike without immediate retaliation, catching Iran's leadership off guard.

The precision of the attack was striking. Over 200 Israeli aircraft, dropping hundreds of munitions on key targets. Mossad agents had infiltrated Iranian territory, setting up drone bases and smuggling in explosive devices to ensure the mission's success.

In the aftermath, Iran's military command structure was left in disarray. The loss of its top leaders and scientists severely hampered its ability to respond to the attack. And we now know that this was codenamed "Red Wedding." What do you think about the name?

Note: "Red Wedding" and "Operation Narnia" are distinct operations carried out by Israel against Iran, each with its own objectives and methods.





"Red Wedding" was the initial phase of Israel's broader military campaign against Iran, launched on June 13, 2025. This operation targeted Iran's top military leaders, resulting in the simultaneous assassination of several high-ranking officials, including the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian military. The operation's name, "Red Wedding," was inspired by Game of Thrones.



"Operation Narnia", a sub-operation within the broader campaign, focused specifically on Iran's nuclear scientists. On the same day, nine of Iran's top ten nuclear scientists were killed simultaneously in their homes, with the tenth scientist eliminated shortly thereafter. This operation was named "Narnia" to reflect its seemingly improbable nature, akin to a fantastical tale. The use of a special, undisclosed weapon enabled the precise and coordinated strikes.

