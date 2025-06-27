Israel's "Operation Narnia": A Narnia-inspired operation that eliminated Iran's nuclear elite

HQ

In the early hours of June 13, 2025, Israel's Mossad launched a covert operation resulting in the simultaneous assassination of nine of Iran's most senior nuclear scientists, and we now know this operation was codenamed "Operation Narnia."

The operation, carried out with unparalleled precision, targeted the scientists in their homes, catching them off guard and preventing any possibility of retaliation. The tenth scientist, who had been away, was neutralized shortly thereafter.

This unprecedented strike was hailed as a significant blow to Iran's nuclear program, effectively dismantling its leadership and setting back its ambitions by years. The operation was the culmination of years of meticulous planning and intelligence gathering.

Israeli officials had identified these scientists as irreplaceable assets in Iran's nuclear development chain. Unlike previous targeted killings, which often occurred during commutes, this operation marked a new level of precision and operational reach by Israel.

The broader offensive, which included United States strikes on Iran's ballistic missile infrastructure and three major Iranian nuclear sites (Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan) was carried out with the objective of neutralizing Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The operation not only disrupted Iran's nuclear program but has also sent a clear message about Israel's capabilities and willingness to take decisive action. And we now know that this was codenamed "Operation Narnia." What do you think about the name?

Note: "Red Wedding" and "Operation Narnia" are distinct operations carried out by Israel against Iran, each with its own objectives and methods.





"Red Wedding" was the initial phase of Israel's broader military campaign against Iran, launched on June 13, 2025. This operation targeted Iran's top military leaders, resulting in the simultaneous assassination of several high-ranking officials, including the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian military. The operation's name, "Red Wedding," was inspired by Game of Thrones.



"Operation Narnia", a sub-operation within the broader campaign, focused specifically on Iran's nuclear scientists. On the same day, nine of Iran's top ten nuclear scientists were killed simultaneously in their homes, with the tenth scientist eliminated shortly thereafter. This operation was named "Narnia" to reflect its seemingly improbable nature, akin to a fantastical tale. The use of a special, undisclosed weapon enabled the precise and coordinated strikes.

