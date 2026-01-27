Israelis turn off hostage clock after 844 days following October 2023 attack

HQ

A clock in Tel Aviv that has been counting the days since the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack will be turned off on Tuesday, 844 days after it began, following the recovery of the last remaining hostage's body.

The final victim, 24-year-old off-duty police officer Ran Gvili, was killed during the attack while defending Kibbutz Alumim. His mother, Talik Gvili, described her son as "an Israeli hero" and thanked supporters for their solidarity over the 27 months since the attack.

Israel // Shutterstock

The shutdown marks a symbolic moment of national closure in Israel and completes a central part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war with Hamas. The second stage, recently announced, includes the reopening of Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt, allowing Palestinians such as 31-year-old Nour Daher to seek medical treatment abroad.

Families, former hostages, and supporters will gather for a public ceremony in Tel Aviv as the clock is turned off. Since the ceasefire, Israeli forces and Hamas have continued to accuse each other of violations, with four Israeli soldiers and over 480 Palestinians killed since October. The Israeli military retains control of 53% of Gaza, while Hamas governs the remainder...