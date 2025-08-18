Israelis rally nationwide demanding Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israel saw on Sunday a wave of demonstrations as citizens joined a nationwide strike to demand an end to the Gaza war and the release of hostages still held in the enclave.

"There is no time. Not for the lives wasting away in hell, nor for the fallen who may vanish in the ruins of Gaza," said the Hostages Families Forum, which represents many families of captives held in Gaza, on Sunday.



Protesters marched with flags and photos of captives, blocking major roads and gathering in central squares, while police made several arrests. The movement, led by relatives of hostages, drew support from businesses, cultural figures, and opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, the government presses ahead with plans for an expanded military campaign. Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire, arguing that concessions would only strengthen Hamas, deepening the divide between families of captives and the country's leadership.