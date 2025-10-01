Israeli warships intercept Gaza aid flotilla led by Greta Thunberg The activist convoy blocked at sea after attempting to breach the blockade.

Israeli warships have intercepted the aid flotilla headed for Gaza, including a vessel carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg. The convoy, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was stopped offshore after refusing to alter its course despite repeated warnings. Organisers said several boats were boarded and crew members detained, while communication signals were disrupted during the standoff. The flotilla, which had sailed from Barcelona weeks earlier with food and medicine, aimed to challenge the long-standing naval blockade of Gaza.