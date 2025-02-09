Israeli troops begin withdrawal from key Gaza corridor as part of ceasefire agreement

HQ

Israeli forces have officially begun withdrawing from the Netzarim corridor in the Gaza Strip, an area that has long served as a military zone, as part of the ceasefire agreement. The move, which was announced by Israeli officials on Sunday, follows a series of commitments under the ceasefire deal signed on January 19, 2025.

This corridor, a vital stretch of land that separates northern Gaza from the south, had been a focal point during the conflict, with Israeli forces preventing Palestinians from using it to return to their homes. The withdrawal is a significant step in the first phase of the ceasefire, but tensions remain high as the next phase of the deal looms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sending a delegation to Qatar to discuss the terms of extending the ceasefire, although the low-level nature of the mission has sparked doubts over whether any major breakthroughs will occur. At the same time, the ceasefire faces considerable challenges, with both sides remaining deeply divided over key issues such as the release of hostages and Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas has already celebrated the troop pullback as a victory, claiming it shows their ability to pressure Israel into fulfilling their demands. However, the deal's sustainability is far from assured. For now, it remains to be seen whether the fragile ceasefire can hold long enough for both sides to reach a lasting resolution.