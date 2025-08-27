Israeli tanks advance on Gaza City as Trump prepares meeting

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israeli military units have moved into new areas on the outskirts of Gaza City, causing homes to collapse and residents to seek safety further inside the city ahead of an expected meeting chaired by Trump on Wednesday.

"All of a sudden, we heard that the tanks pushed into Ebad-Alrahman, the sounds of explosions became louder, and louder, and we saw people escaping towards our area. If no truce is reached, we will see the tanks outside our homes," said a resident (via Reuters).

While some community leaders insist on staying to support those trapped in the fighting, others have fled, anticipating further bombardments. The escalation comes ahead of a White House meeting chaired by Trump, aimed at resolving the conflict by year's end.

Meanwhile, surrounding neighborhoods continue to face intense shelling, and local authorities report additional casualties from both attacks and shortages of food, underscoring the deepening humanitarian crisis in the region, as efforts intensify.