Israeli airstrikes target Syrian military sites south of Damascus

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Tuesday night, targeting the town of Kisweh, located just 20 kilometers south of Damascus, and additional sites in the Daraa province.

The raids, reported by local residents and Syrian media (via Reuters), hit military installations, though details remain scarce. The strikes followed a tense few days, during which Syria condemned Israeli actions in the region and demanded the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Tensions have escalated ever since the Syrian government lost control of key areas to the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, with Israeli officials firm in their stance against the presence of such groups near their border. For now, it remains to be seen whether these strikes signal an intensification of Israel's involvement in Syria.