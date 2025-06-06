Israeli strikes target Southern Beirut ahead of Eid

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Lebanon. A new wave of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern outskirts overnight, sending thick smoke over residential districts and displacing thousands just before a major religious holiday.
The Israeli military claimed the strikes were aimed at underground drone sites linked to Hezbollah, while Lebanese officials dismissed the presence of military assets and condemned the bombings as violations of a fragile ceasefire.