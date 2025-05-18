English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israeli strikes kill over 100 in Gaza as ceasefire talks stall

Heavy bombardments continue amid fragile negotiations in Doha, while Gaza's health system teeters on collapse.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that more than 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, local health authorities said on Sunday, as indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel made little progress.

One of the strikes hit a camp sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis, leaving many women and children dead. With hospitals overwhelmed and supplies blocked, medical staff face worsening conditions, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Israeli strikes kill over 100 in Gaza as ceasefire talks stall
Israeli warplanes targeted the burns department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content