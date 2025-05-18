Israeli strikes kill over 100 in Gaza as ceasefire talks stall

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that more than 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, local health authorities said on Sunday, as indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel made little progress.

One of the strikes hit a camp sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis, leaving many women and children dead. With hospitals overwhelmed and supplies blocked, medical staff face worsening conditions, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.