Israeli strike kills Houthi-run Yemeni prime minister

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Yemen . The Houthi-led government in Yemen has confirmed on Saturday the death of its prime minister and several cabinet members in an Israeli airstrike on the capital Sanaa.

The attack, the first to eliminate senior Houthi officials, also injured others, though details remain unclear. Israel said it had aimed at the group's top military leadership, including its defense chief, while the Houthis declared they would respond.

Ahmad al-Rahawi, who had served as prime minister for about a year but was seen as a figurehead, has been replaced by his deputy. The strike comes amid a wider campaign targeting leaders of groups aligned with Iran, as regional tensions deepen.

"The criminal, treacherous Israeli enemy targeted them during a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year," Houthi president Mahdi al Mashat said in a statement reported by the Yemen News Agency.