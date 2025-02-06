Israeli minister suggests countries like Spain, Norway, and Ireland for Gaza residents' relocation

HQ

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has instructed the Israeli army to prepare a plan for the "voluntary departure" of Gaza's residents, following a proposal by United States President Donald Trump.

Trump suggested the United States should assume control of Gaza, resettle its residents, and transform the region into the "Riviera of the Middle East." Now, Katz endorsed Trump's plan, suggesting that Gaza residents should be free to emigrate to countries such as Spain, Norway, and Ireland.

These nations, according to Katz, have criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza, making them "legally obligated" to accept Gaza's displaced population. While the plan includes options for exit via land, sea, and air, it has faced significant international backlash, with countries like Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia condemning it.

Some worry that resettling the residents of Gaza could exacerbate regional instability. Even within Israel, the plan remains controversial, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledging its potential but calling for careful consideration, suggesting it should be examined, pursued and done.