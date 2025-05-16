English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israeli military kills five militants in West Bank following fatal shooting of pregnant settler

After a pregnant Israeli woman was shot near a settlement, security forces launched operations that resulted in multiple militant deaths.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Israel's army killed five Palestinian militants in the West Bank on Thursday during a raid linked to the fatal shooting of a pregnant settler near an Israeli settlement.

The military arrested additional suspects and recovered weapons, while government officials called for harsh measures against Palestinian towns. The incident marks a continuation of intensified operations amid ongoing regional tensions.

Israeli military kills five militants in West Bank following fatal shooting of pregnant settler
Palestinians take part in a demonstration near the border between Israel and Gaza during a protest against the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. east Gaza Strip, July 4, 2023 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content