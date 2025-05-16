Israeli military kills five militants in West Bank following fatal shooting of pregnant settler

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Israel's army killed five Palestinian militants in the West Bank on Thursday during a raid linked to the fatal shooting of a pregnant settler near an Israeli settlement.
The military arrested additional suspects and recovered weapons, while government officials called for harsh measures against Palestinian towns. The incident marks a continuation of intensified operations amid ongoing regional tensions.