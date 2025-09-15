Israeli forces raid home of Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker

HQ

Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra, whose documentary No Other Land recently won international recognition, says Israeli soldiers raided his home in the West Bank while he was at a hospital with injured family members. Settlers had earlier attacked his village, leaving several relatives hurt. According to Adra, soldiers questioned his wife, searched her phone, and briefly detained an uncle while his infant daughter was present. The military claimed its presence was a response to stone-throwing incidents that left Israeli civilians wounded. Adra, long known for documenting settler violence, described the events as terrifying and said he feared being detained if he tried to return home.