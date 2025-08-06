Israeli football player rejected by German club after tweets supporting Gaza genocide

HQ

Shon Weissman, Israeli footballer currently owned by Spanish second division club Granada, was meant to be loaned to Fortuna Düsseldorf, a second tier German club. However, at the last minute, the club decided not to sign him, after the backlash from their fans. In October 2023, Weissman had posted on Twitter messages supporting the war in Gaza.

Among his posts, he said that "What is the logical reason why 200 tons of bombs have not already been dropped on Gaza" and "Why aren't they being shot in the head?" commenting on the photo of two Palestine prisoner. He later deleted those tweets. He also liked posts supporting the total extermination of Gaza and another post saying that there are no innocents in Gaza. This caused him to be reported by the Palestinian community in Granada for incitement of violence, ended up benched and being loaned shortly later to Salernitana.

Granada, still owners of the player, although he hasn't played for them since January 2024, intended to sell him to Fortuna Düsseldorf. However, when German fans learnt about his tweets, the backlash was so immense, including a change.org petition, that the club "finally decided to refrain from signing him".

Now Granada will have to find a club willing to sign the player, who defended himself on the social network: "I will not allow myself to be portrayed as someone who promoted hate by liking three times and making a comment that was instantly deleted. While I accept all criticism, it pains me that the full context was not considered. In a time of national and personal grief, I remain committed to the values of humanity, sport, and mutual respect. At the end of the day, a person will always stand by their country, no matter what", he posted (via RTVE).